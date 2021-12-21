Oakland Athletics Promote Mark Kotsay to Manager

Mark Kotsay will take the reigns from Bob Melvin who left the Oakland Athletics in October.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to Matt Snyder of CBS Sports, the Oakland Athletics have hired Mark Kotsay to a three-year deal as their new manager.

Kotsay will fill the spot that was left by former Athletics manager Bob Melvin who left Oakland after 11 seasons to join the San Diego Padres.

The 2022 season will be Kotsay's first time managing a team, as he previously served as the Athletics bench coach, quality control coach, and most recently third base coach under Melvin.

Apart from his coaching time, Kotsay spent four seasons in Oakland during his 17-year playing career, appearing with seven different teams.

Kotsay will take over at a pivotal point for Oakland as the franchise is on an upswing, making the playoffs in 2020, and finishing within six games of the AL Wild Card in 2021. Perhaps a change at manager is what the team needs to make a playoff push.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !