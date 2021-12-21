ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets Hire Buck Showalter as Manager

By Declan Harris
 4 days ago

Buck Showalter has signed with the New York Mets on a three-year deal.

The New York Mets have found their new manager.

Mets' owner Steven Cohen announced the hiring of Buck Showalter via his Twitter account on Dec. 18. Showalter was signed to a three-year deal and is replacing former manager Luis Rojas, following his departure in early October after two unsuccessful seasons which saw him hold a record of 103-119.

This will be Showalter's first coaching stint since he was dismissed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2018, a team he managed for eight seasons.

Showalter's hiring is the latest in a series of moves and acquisitions that aim to make the Mets playoff contenders in 2022, a place they haven't reached since 2016.

During his coaching career, Showalter doesn't have a whole lot of postseason experience, making it to the playoffs five times, with the furthest being with the Orioles in 2014 where they were swept in the ALCS by the Kansas City Royals.

Showalter is a three-time American League Manager of the Year, and an all-time managing record of 1,551-1,517, so the Mets seem to have really flipped the page on their managing situation.

With New York making strides in becoming a bigger threat in the National League East, this may just be what they need to pair with their new acquisitions to get over the hump.

