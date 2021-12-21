SpaceX Launch Brings Christmas Surprises To ISS Astronauts

Photo: AFP

The gifts are on their way!

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday morning means that astronauts at the International Space Station will be getting their Christmas presents.

Those are just some of the items on board the Dragon capsule, along with supplies.

Checking the weather at Cape Canaveral, it didn't look like the launch would happen but the rocket took off within a short window between rain and clouds at 5:07 a.m.

The company later celebrated its 100th successful landing when the booster touched down on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship.