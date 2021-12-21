ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Launch Brings Christmas Surprises To ISS Astronauts

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0li7hQ_0dSmKWbc00
Photo: AFP

The gifts are on their way!

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday morning means that astronauts at the International Space Station will be getting their Christmas presents.

Those are just some of the items on board the Dragon capsule, along with supplies.

Checking the weather at Cape Canaveral, it didn't look like the launch would happen but the rocket took off within a short window between rain and clouds at 5:07 a.m.

The company later celebrated its 100th successful landing when the booster touched down on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope launch – live: Largest telescope ever built blasted into space in historic launch

Nasa has launched the James Webb Space Telescope, which the US space agency hopes will unlock the secrets of the early universe.The launch was scheduled for 12.20pm GMT (7.20am EST) on Christmas Day, with a live stream available on Nasa’s website shortly before lift-off.All sorts of last-minute issues could have hampered the launch of the $10 billion observatory, which was previously pushed back from 24 December due to poor weather conditions at the launch site in French Guinea. However the launch went incredibly smoothly, with not only the lift-off but also the rocket separation going ahead without fault. “What an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Christmas#Cape Canaveral
Legit Reviews

Dragon Cargo Capsule Makes A Christmas Delivery To The ISS

SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon cargo capsule to deliver supplies including Christmas gifts to the ISS. The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on December 22 laden with scientific gear and Christmas treats. The autonomous spacecraft docked with the ISS at 3:41 AM EST. The capsule utilized the space-facing port of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bay News 9

SpaceX successfully launches resupply mission rocket to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched its 24th resupply mission to the International Space Station early Tuesday. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 5:07 a.m. amid cloudy conditions on the Space Coast. A successful rocket booster return followed the launch. The Dragon capsule is carrying 6,500 pounds...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceFlight Insider

CRS-24 Dragon mission to ISS closes out record year for SpaceX

SpaceX found a gap in the rainy Florida weather to launch the CRS-24 Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket occurred at 5:07 a.m. EST (10:07 UTC) Dec. 21, 2021, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The weather throughout the morning was wet with thick clouds in the area. However, conditions improved in the minutes before the planned flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's SpaceX nails its 100th rocket landing after launching a new Falcon 9 to the ISS to deliver 6,5000lbs of goods that include Christmas gifts for the crew

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 Tuesday morning, marking it's 31st launch for the year and its 100th successful rocket landing. A new two-stage Falcon 9 rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 5:07am ET for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

Liftoff! SpaceX launches final mission of 2021

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - That's a wrap for 2021. SpaceX launched its final mission of the year on Tuesday morning – a Falcon 9 rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). This is the 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-24) mission to the ISS. The rocket lifted off...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
SpaceNews.com

NASA selects Axiom for second private astronaut mission to ISS

WASHINGTON — NASA selected Axiom Space to perform a second commercial flight to the U.S. segment of the International Space Station on a Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA announced Dec. 13 that it picked a proposal from Axiom Space for a second in a series of what the agency calls private astronaut missions to the ISS, part of its overall low Earth orbit commercialization strategy. The mission, lasting up to two weeks, will launch between the fall of 2022 and late spring 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Soyuz returns from private astronaut mission to the ISS

WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft carrying a Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private astronauts returned to Earth late Dec. 19, wrapping up a banner year for commercial human spaceflight. The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 6:50 p.m. Eastern, more than 11 days after its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a communication satellite for Turkey late Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The private company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:58 p.m., carrying the Turksat 5B. About nine minutes later, the first stage touched down on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX gears up for Tuesday morning re-supply mission to the ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). Liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center is expected at 5:06 a.m. on Tuesday. In a tweet on Monday morning, NASA said the probability...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

SpaceX aims to launch Turkish satellite Saturday night

Cape Canaveral, Fla. — Weather is 80 percent favorable for SpaceX’s upcoming launch Saturday evening. The company hopes to send a Turkish communication satellite onboard a Falcon 9 into orbit. The satellite, Turksat 5B will provide broadband services for Turkey, the Middle East and portions of Africa. The...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

Two NASA Astronauts Receive Assignments for SpaceX Crew-6 Mission

NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission – the sixth crew rotation flight aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy