ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Two men injured in Dec. 16 shooting in Farmington, the second shooting in two days

By Joshua Kellogg, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTQyY_0dSmKTxR00

FARMINGTON — Farmington police were investigating a second shooting in two days last week, with the most recent incident leaving two people injured.

Officers for the Farmington Police Department were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 to the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue on several reports of shots heard, according to an agency news release issued on Dec. 20.

The officers found 29-year-old Edgar Contreras with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was initially transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center, then flown to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment.

Officers found 21-year-old Jaydoun Williams at a second location inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The second location was not disclosed in the news release.

The vehicle reportedly left the area where Contreras was found before officers arrived, according to the news release.

Williams was transported to the Farmington hospital, where he was treated and released.

The North Tucker shooting came just one day after a man was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Zuni Drive.

It was around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 that officers found 45-year-old Iran Olguin with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later died at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

If anyone has information regarding either shooting, they are asked to call the Farmington police detective tip line at 505-599-1068.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Comments / 1

Guest
3d ago

Way to go Farmington! If our inept chief of police and mayor keep this trend going we can be like Albuquerque by next year! Jolt your journey!!!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Farmington, NM
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Juan
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

331
Followers
132
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy