ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boy’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Zionsville (11) 7-0 256 1

2. Valparaiso (1) 7-0 222 4

3. Carmel 6-2 169 5

4. Fishers 6-1 162 6

5. Homestead 6-2 133 2

6. Penn (1) 7-0 110 7

7. Chesterton 5-0 93 NR

8. Lawrence North 5-1 91 8

9. Indpls Cathedral 5-2 84 3

10. Terre Haute North 6-0 45 NR

Others receiving votes:

Westfield 38. Lafayette Jeff 28. Indpls Tech 27. Indpls Ben Davis 22. Bloomington North 19. Anderson 15. Goshen 10. Ev. Reitz 9. Crown Point 8. Indpls N. Central 7. Indpls Pike 6. Mooresville 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Connersville (7) 7-0 240 3

2. Mishawaka Marian (2) 7-1 204 1

3. Indpls Brebeuf (3) 5-1 198 4

4. Leo 6-1 168 2

5. NorthWood (1) 7-0 165 6

6. Brownstown 6-0 148 8

7. Glenn 7-0 115 9

8. Sullivan 6-0 110 10

9. N. Harrison 4-1 85 5

10. Beech Grove 5-1 67 NR

Others receiving votes:

Peru 46. Indpls Chatard 8. Culver Academy 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Central Noble (8) 6-0 248 1

2. Linton-Stockton (5) 7-0 244 2

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 5-0 192 3

4. S. Spencer 6-0 178 4

5. Carroll (Flora) 6-0 120 8

6. Eastside 7-0 91 NR

(tie) Parke Heritage 4-2 91 7

8. Indpls Park Tudor 3-1 87 6

9. Westview 3-1 52 NR

10. Indpls Covenant Christian 4-2 46 5

Others receiving votes:

Bremen 44. Eastern Hancock 31. Clinton Prairie 30. Southmont 30. Southwestern (Jefferson) 28. Wapahani 19. Lake Station 17. Providence 6. Monroe Central 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. N. Daviess (11) 8-0 256 1

2. Loogootee 8-1 203 3

3. Barr-Reeve 5-2 183 4

4. Edinburgh 7-0 168 5

5. Bloomfield (2) 6-0 167 6

5. Gary 21st Century 4-1 167 2

7. Indpls Lutheran 4-1 111 7

8. Triton 5-1 100 8

9. Jac-Cen-Del 5-2 94 9

10. Orleans 5-1 45 NR

Others receiving votes:

Argos 26. Lafayette Catholic 15. Elkhart Christian 13. Daleville 6. Bethesda Christian 6.<

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Argos, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Chesterton, IN
City
Bloomfield, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Goshen, IN
City
Mooresville, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Westfield, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Connersville, IN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Penn#Indpls Cathedral#Terre Haute North#Westfield 38#Indpls Tech 27#Anderson 15#Northwood#Beech Grove#Culver Academy#Parke Heritage 4 2#Christian#Bremen 44#Eastern Hancock 31#Southmont#1a W L Pts Prv#Indpls Lutheran#Triton
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy