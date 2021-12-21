Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boy’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Zionsville (11) 7-0 256 1
2. Valparaiso (1) 7-0 222 4
3. Carmel 6-2 169 5
4. Fishers 6-1 162 6
5. Homestead 6-2 133 2
6. Penn (1) 7-0 110 7
7. Chesterton 5-0 93 NR
8. Lawrence North 5-1 91 8
9. Indpls Cathedral 5-2 84 3
10. Terre Haute North 6-0 45 NR
Others receiving votes:
Westfield 38. Lafayette Jeff 28. Indpls Tech 27. Indpls Ben Davis 22. Bloomington North 19. Anderson 15. Goshen 10. Ev. Reitz 9. Crown Point 8. Indpls N. Central 7. Indpls Pike 6. Mooresville 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Connersville (7) 7-0 240 3
2. Mishawaka Marian (2) 7-1 204 1
3. Indpls Brebeuf (3) 5-1 198 4
4. Leo 6-1 168 2
5. NorthWood (1) 7-0 165 6
6. Brownstown 6-0 148 8
7. Glenn 7-0 115 9
8. Sullivan 6-0 110 10
9. N. Harrison 4-1 85 5
10. Beech Grove 5-1 67 NR
Others receiving votes:
Peru 46. Indpls Chatard 8. Culver Academy 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Central Noble (8) 6-0 248 1
2. Linton-Stockton (5) 7-0 244 2
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 5-0 192 3
4. S. Spencer 6-0 178 4
5. Carroll (Flora) 6-0 120 8
6. Eastside 7-0 91 NR
(tie) Parke Heritage 4-2 91 7
8. Indpls Park Tudor 3-1 87 6
9. Westview 3-1 52 NR
10. Indpls Covenant Christian 4-2 46 5
Others receiving votes:
Bremen 44. Eastern Hancock 31. Clinton Prairie 30. Southmont 30. Southwestern (Jefferson) 28. Wapahani 19. Lake Station 17. Providence 6. Monroe Central 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. N. Daviess (11) 8-0 256 1
2. Loogootee 8-1 203 3
3. Barr-Reeve 5-2 183 4
4. Edinburgh 7-0 168 5
5. Bloomfield (2) 6-0 167 6
5. Gary 21st Century 4-1 167 2
7. Indpls Lutheran 4-1 111 7
8. Triton 5-1 100 8
9. Jac-Cen-Del 5-2 94 9
10. Orleans 5-1 45 NR
Others receiving votes:
Argos 26. Lafayette Catholic 15. Elkhart Christian 13. Daleville 6. Bethesda Christian 6.<
Comments / 0