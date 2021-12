Starz has decided to close its Santa Monica Office after a Covid outbreak. Several employees have tested positive. In a not sent to the staff, the company said, "We are therefore taking the following steps in accordance with our usual protocols: requesting that you work from home today and tomorrow and not come into the office until we have notified you that you may return; conducting contact tracing and notifying all individuals who have been in close contact with employees who have tested positive for Covid-19; and implementing sanitizing and deep cleaning protocols."

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO