TikTok Star Caroline Vazzana Shares Her Top Holiday Shoes, TikTok Journey and the Story Behind Her First Fashion Brand

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Caroline Vazzana is known across social media for her maximalist style, but the influencer is more than meets the eye. Case in point: she’s also a digital editor, author and now fashion designer.

Vazzana expanded her presence on TikTok last year, following a career in social media and magazines. Though she admits she had “no idea what [she] was doing” when posting trendy dances, Vazzana found a niche in styling and career advice videos.

“I realized, ‘Okay, wait, you don’t have to dance to be on this app. You can do other things,'” says Vazzana on Zoom. “I think it’s just being open to what this industry throws at you or what can come at you.”

Vazzana has also grown this year by launching a clothing brand with INSPR, including a holiday capsule filled with colors, sequins and feathers. With a strong fashion background, the influencer aims to share her style to the masses in an approachable way.

“I don’t know how the universe is going to pull this back, but I still feel like a part of me is supposed to do something like this,” shares Vazzana, who hopes to expand into accessories in the future.

As the holidays near, Vazzana believes that sparkly and metallic shoes should be worn as much as possible. Her top picks include block-heel, kitten heel and pointed-toe pumps, as well as chic mules.

“W hen it comes to holiday footwear, have fun, don’t just go for the plain black pump with the sequined dress; go for a pop of color or a matching sparkly shoe ,” advises Vazzana.

Vazzana’s made herself known as the “modern-day Carrie Bradshaw,” with a wardrobe of stylish shoes—including Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps —to match. Her go-to pairs range from graphic heels to colorful boots.

“Manolos are classic. I love a good Manolo, I think they’re beautiful shoes,” shares Vazzana, who also often wears Miu Miu Mary Janes, Prada wedges and Christian Louboutin sneakers. “I feel like I’m very varied, I dress depending on my mood.”

As an it-girl, Vazzana always attends shows for Christian Siriano, Anna Sui, Missoni and more at Fashion Month. In the spring, she’s looking forward to 2022 styles like oversized shoulders, bright colors and maximalism.

“What I expected that I would see—and then I did—was this rebirth of fun fashion,” says Vazzana. “ I think people are dying to wear color and to break out and to wear something fun and exaggerate their styles and think over the top because they haven’t been able to for the past year.”

Footwear News

Footwear News

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

