OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - One year ago this December, the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Canada, marking the beginning of the largest vaccine campaign in Canadian history. Since then we have come a long way with over 80% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated. Focus is now on offering a primary series to those aged 5 years and older, as well as adult booster doses to protect families and communities against severe COVID-19 outcomes. We know that vaccination, in combination with other public health and individual measures, works to prevent and reduce harm from SARS CoV2 and its variants.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO