Flint, MI– Flint’s second ward councilperson was removed from the meeting Monday night after getting up to use the bathroom without asking permission. On Dec. 13, close to midnight, Council President Eric Mays decided not to allow Councilwoman Dr. Ladel Lewis to come back into the meeting after she’d gotten up from her seat to use the bathroom during public comment without telling him.

FLINT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO