As the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 rages across the US, President Joe Biden on Tuesday will seek to reassure Americans that they can gather safely with friends and family this Christmas – if they are vaccinated and wear masks when traveling.Mr Biden is set to address the nation about his administration’s plan for managing the spread of Omicron, which on Monday became the predominant variant of the virus which causes Covid-19 currently circulating throughout the United States.On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Mr Biden would not be announcing anything resembling the “lockdowns” which the Trump...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO