WOODLAND (CBS13) – High gas prices are impacting food costs, and supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic could make it worse. A shortage of tractors would create a pinch in your pocketbook. Cody Hamer with Garton Tractor in Woodland shows us what’s on his lot. “We’ve had tractors on order for over a year and they’re just now showing up,” he says. He says tractors are sitting in the port for months and manufacturers are shutting down, especially in places like Italy where a lot of their tractors are made. “So we do New Holland here at this location. Those are back-ordered. We have...

WOODLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO