LoDo Cares Holiday Project raising funds to help Barth Hotel residents

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER — This year, the annual LoDo Cares Holiday Project is raising funds to help pay for a water dispenser at the Barth Hotel, which is now an assisted living facility.

LoDo Cares is a philanthropic organization run by the LoDo District and the Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association. Through the organization, neighbors and businesses can help support residents in need.

The project aims to raise $3,000 to help pay for a commercial water dispenser in the building.

"Staying hydrated independently, efficiently, and safely will help both residents and staff, and we feel that this is a cause that is more than worthwhile for our Holiday Project fundraiser this year," the LoDo District said.

Any additional funds raised will go toward future LoDo Cares endeavors, such as helping the Women's Homelessness Initiative and Showers for All .

To make a donation, visit LoDo.org/donate or Venmo @lododistrict. You can also mail a donation to:
LoDo District, Inc.
1536 Wynkoop St., #108
Denver, CO
80202

