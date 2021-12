The World Junior Championships (WJC) or “World Juniors,” is always an exciting and highly anticipated tournament. Held during the holiday season, it’s become a tradition in some households for families to get together, wear their country’s colours, and cheer on their teams with pride. It’s also a glimpse to see some of the best hockey players 20 years old and under from all over the world compete for their country in hopes of capturing a gold medal.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO