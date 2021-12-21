These Country Artists Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2021

Get Pantera colored vinyl, collectible magazines, apparel, mini guitars and more at Revolver's shop. Pantera's music been played in many venues and corners of the globe — in rock clubs, sports arenas, bars, strip clubs and beyond — but until recently, it had never been performed onstage at the Grand Ole Opry. That changed when the Nashville, Tennessee, country music institution hosted Jason Boland & the Stragglers, who made history by ripping out the iconic main riff to Pantera's "Cowboys From Hell." As Spin reported, according to the Opry, it's the first time the Texan metal juggernaut's music has been played onstage there — and potentially a first for metal, in general. Watch below.
