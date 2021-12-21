ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man dead after this morning’s shooting on Bethel Street

By Amelia Heymann
 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bethel Street that killed one man Tuesday morning.

Police said at about 11:19 a.m. on Dec. 21, police were called to VCU Medical Center for a report of a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Officers found the man who was shot, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

1-year-old baby shot during argument, police say

Detectives said the victim was shot in the 2300 block of Bethel Street before he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at -804-814-7123, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

