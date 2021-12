Jacob Elordi has spoken candidly about the objectification he faces as a Hollywood star, with the actor explaining that it’s “definitely frustrating”.The Euphoria star, 24, discussed his experience, especially during his role in The Kissing Booth, during an interview with Men’s Health, where he revealed that “you learn quickly that what people take away from those movies is your stature and your figure”.“You have all sorts of aged people around the world only talking about what you look like,” he continued.Elordi also acknowledged that men are often overlooked in conversations about objectification and unwanted attention, and that people may not...

