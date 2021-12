The movie tells the story of Peter (played by Charlie Day, star of Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Emma (Jenny Slate, star of Bob’s Burgers and Parks and Recreation) who are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).

