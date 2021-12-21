ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Raspberry Pi computers head to International Space Station

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Raspberry Pi computers have launched into space from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a Space X rocket. The credit card-sized devices are heading to the International Space Station (ISS) to carry out experiments programmed by school pupils. It is part of a project by the European Space Agency...

www.bbc.com

IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It's also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a process...
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

NASA's Next Big Space Telescope Set for Blastoff From French Guiana

(Reuters) - The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

James Webb telescope could reveal extra-terrestrial life forms, scientist says

The James Webb telescope (JWST) could reveal the existence of extra-terrestrial life forms in space, a scientist who helped to develop the observatory has said.Martin Barstow, professor of astrophysics and space science at the University of Leicester has worked in the mission’s operations centre for the past seven years.He told the PA news agency: “We will learn about the origins of the universe and how life came about and possibly, although we can’t guarantee, about other life in our galaxy as well.”The observatory is equipped with cameras capable of taking images from other planets which will show the presence...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a massive group of rogue planets without a star

Space is a cold, dark place, and sometimes we’re reminded of just how cold and how dark it can be. Thanks to new research published in Nature Astronomy this week, we now know that astronomers have discovered a group of up to 170 rogue planets free floating through space. Rogue planets, or rogue worlds, are essentially planets that don’t orbit a star. Thus, they float aimlessly through space without any driving orbit path. The data from the study is based on new images from the European Southern Observatory. Once completely decoded it could give us a bit more insight into just how...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. The James Webb Space Telescope, some three decades and billions of dollars in the making, left Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana. It is expected to take a month to reach its remote destination. It is expected to beam back new clues that will help scientists understand more about the origins of the Universe and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Nasa launches $10bn James Webb space telescope

The most ambitious, costly robot probe ever built, the $10bn James Webb telescope, has been blasted into space on top of a giant European rocket. Engineers reported on Saturday that the observatory – which has been plagued by decades of delays and huge cost overruns – was operating perfectly after going through the most nervously watched lift-off in the history of uncrewed space exploration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shoshone News Press

NASA sends U of I student research to International Space Station

Vandal innovation is headed to the International Space Station (ISS). One of five selected through NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition, a team of University of Idaho College of Engineering students will travel to Kennedy Space Center to witness the Dec. 21 SpaceX launch that will send their research to the ISS.
MOSCOW, ID

