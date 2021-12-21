ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Mount Pleasant authorities investigating string of vehicle burglaries

By Michael Fowler
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — Mount Pleasant law enforcement officials are currently investigating a large string of vehicle burglaries that occurred early Tuesday morning between midnight and 5 a.m.

Police say that every vehicle that was burglarized had been left completely unlocked, leaving thieves to freely go car to car and take assorted valuables, like cash and guns. They also said these incidents happened in the Dellwood/Southgate area and housing divisions north of town.

Police are encouraging anyone with footage of suspicious people or vehicles to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.

“These CROOKS were able to go car to car and do their Christmas shopping for FREE!” MPPD said in a Facebook post. “Take your valuables out of your vehicle and remember to lock your vehicle. These crooks are opportunistic. Don’t allow yourself to be an easy target for them.”

