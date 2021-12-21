ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers helped Kansas City’s defense improve

By Jeff Hathhorn
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – If it were hockey, the Steelers should get a secondary assist when it comes to the Chiefs seven game winning streak.

Kansas City lost two of its first three more because of its defense.  Chiefs gave up 98 points in its first three games and at 4-4 on the season decided it needed help.  Since acquiring outside linebacker/pass rusher Melvin Ingram from the Steelers, KC is unbeaten and all it cost them was a sixth-round draft pick.

It’s not in the one sack or 10 tackles or quarterback pressures he brought to Kansas City.  As Mike Tomlin put it, his veteran presence stabilized other positions allowing the defending AFC champions to put together this run.

“They really got solid on the edge, obviously they didn’t have Melvin Ingram,” Tomlin said of the difference in the KC defense.  The Steelers head coach elaborated on how they were able to move linebacker Chris Jones back inside where he has seven sacks, five passes defended, 20 tackles and 14 QB pressures.

“They were lacking in some edge depth early in the season and (Jones) played outside,” Tomlin said.  “One of the things that’s allowed them to gain some traction from a defensive perspective is in recent months they’ve been able to play him almost exclusively inside.  You feel his dominance and presence, not only as a pass rusher in producing sacks, but to disrupt the overall offensive game.”

Big reason for that is because the Steelers traded a veteran to help them.  At that time, or now, does Tomlin think about how they helped this week’s opponent and known potential playoff foe?

“We didn’t weight their circumstances,” Tomlin said.  “We weighed our circumstances.
Not only the tangible element of our circumstances, but the intangible quality that makes up team.”

“Like I mentioned when we moved him, we had an opportunity to get value for him.  That was entertaining and interesting for us.”

So why not discipline him for his attitude, but still keep him away from an AFC team?  Why not try harder to make it work with the Steelers?  Tomlin echoed what he said in early November about the move.

“To be quite honest with you and blunt, Melvin no longer wanted to be here,” Tomlin said again Tuesday.  “We prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages.”

“We believe that’s a formula that really allows us to come together in ways that you can’t measure.  To do the things that we were able to do last week.  To smile collectively in the face of adversity and do what is required to get out of stadiums with necessary wins.”

It’s an age-old debate of chemistry versus talent.  What makes you a better team.

Ingram didn’t want to be in Pittsburgh and now he and his new team could keep the Steelers from making the postseason.

