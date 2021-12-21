ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Lauren with Rick Murphey the Jeweler gives advice on last-minute shopping gifts

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhfwZ_0dSmGmLq00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lauren with Rick Murphey the Jeweler came on KETK’s East Texas Live to give advice on last-minute shopping gift ideas.

With Christmas a few days away, shoppers can go on Rick Murphey the Jeweler’s website .

Rick Murphey the Jeweler says people can design some of their jewelry ahead of the holidays

“Then you can call us and we can do payments over the phone,” said Lauren. “We can gift wrap the item for you and then all you have to do is drive up and we can bring it out to your car.”

For stocking stuffers, Lauren recommended jewelry cleaners.

“We have a jewelry dip and a polishing cloth to keep up care with your jewelry that you’re getting or jewelry that you already have,” Lauren said.

Tyler Parks and Recreation shares upcoming Christmas events

Another gift idea Lauren recommended is the special gift set from Pandora. The gift set costs $130.

“(It’s) great for someone that wants to start a bracelet,” Lauren shared. “It comes with the classic Pandora bracelet in silver and a beautiful snowflake dangle charm.”

In addition to the jewelry cleaner and Pandora gift set, Rick Murphey the Jeweler has Freda Rothman watches on sale for 50% off.

“The best option for sales is out of Rick Picks,” Lauren said. There is everything from earrings to necklaces and everything in between.

For more information watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

After 75 years, Lindale Candy Co. still makes holidays a little sweeter

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – It might be the season for cold weather outside, but it’s warm inside the Lindale Candy Company. On average more than 112 degrees warmer to be exact and Owner Jeremiah Cagle loves every second of it.  “So, you know um it’s been fun it’s been really fun being the candy fun,” said Jeremiah Cagle, owner of Lindale Candy Company . Out of all the […]
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Local Tyler family spends first official Christmas together

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After more than 1200 days, Olivia and Caroline were officially adopted by the Roberts family.  With the legal progress finally behind them, they are thrilled to get to share their first real holiday together.   Christmas will be looking a little different this year for the girls.  Because they weren’t sure how long the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Troup community comes together for toy drive on Christmas Eve

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – A lot of fun is happening across East Texas the day before Christmas. Santa’s helpers were stepping in to bring the community all kinds of gifts for their children this holiday season. It started as an idea, and two guys with Hometown Developments brought the idea to life.  “Yeah it was […]
TROUP, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Pandora, TX
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: A KETK & FOX 51 Christmas playlist

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas time is here at KETK and our on-air crew is sharing their favorite holiday tunes to celebrate the season. Each one was asked what their favorite Christmas song was and why.  For some, it was hard to choose just one song and for others, the songs they chose held a […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Recreation#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA Pet of the Week: Peter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with SPCA of East Texas came by KETK’s East Texas Live with Peter, the pet of the week. Peter is a 2-year-old rat terrier mix that came from a hoarding situation. He is sweet, but very active and would be great for an active family. For more information about […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open on Christmas Day in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Need some holiday plans for Christmas Day and want to know what’s open? KETK has you covered. KETK has come up with a list of restaurants and stores that will be open and things for families to do. Where to eat: Restaurants Applebee’s Boston Market Denny’s Dunkin’ IHOP McDonald’s Waffle House […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
KETK / FOX51 News

Business is booming for East Texas fireworks store ahead of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With East Texas expecting temperatures in the 70s, many people are adjusting their Christmas plans and moving outdoors to celebrate this season. As a result, the firework industry is booming especially because COVID restrictions have loosened over time. Firework stores said they are not used to seeing many customers. “Some people […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

2021 Christmas shopping set to hit all time high

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, has just passed with thousands of people shopping at the Broadway Square Mall. On Monday, the crowd was larger than usual with people shopping for their last minute Christmas gifts. According the National Retail Federation (NRF), this year’s holiday consumer sales will break the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

When will Santa be in your city? Track him with the NORAD tracker

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa Claus and his reindeer are making their way around the world this Christmas Eve. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking his travel around the Earth. The NORAD Santa Tracker has real-time updates on where the jolly man is delivering gifts. The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for endangering 4 children, the kids were found covered in feces, without clothes and locked in room in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested this week for child endangerment. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies found four children inside a residence that was “extremely dirty.” Some of the children were covered in feces and locked inside a room without clothes. Katelynn Schengeli was detained on Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
495
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy