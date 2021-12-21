ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Kenneth Gamble, first Wallace State CDL graduate to use wheelchair, earns full-time job driving across U.S.

By Russell Moore WSCC
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala . – Kenneth Gamble became the first graduate to utilize a wheelchair from Wallace State Community College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program in 2020.

Gamble is now employed with Jimbo and Company Transport, a family-owned and operated company based in Indiana. Jimbo and Company transports cargo trailers, horse trailers, cars, RV trailers and government trailers across the United States.

Gamble, who lives near Dothan, visited campus during the fall 2021 semester, while fulfilling one of his routes.

“Jimbo and Company is great to work for. I’ve been in a wheelchair since October 2009, and this is the first time since then I’ve found fulfillment in a job. I’m thankful Jimbo and Company believe in me, and I’m excited to prove how hard I’ll work,” Gamble said. “It means more than anyone else can remotely comprehend.”

Wallace State’s Director for Center for Career and Workforce Development, Jamie Blackmon, added, “We are so proud of Kenneth. He exemplifies steadfast perseverance, and with his dedication and positive attitude, he will find even more success throughout his life.”

Over a decade ago, Gamble suffered a spinal stroke after undergoing major back surgery, forcing him to use a wheelchair. Gamble, who worked previously as a mechanic, became interested in earning a CDL after watching a Facebook video of a fellow wheelchair user earning his credentials.

Through networking connections at the Alabama Department of Rehab Services, Gamble was introduced to Wallace State’s CDL program and instructor Ben Matanane.

During his journey through the Wallace State program, Gamble completed his training by using trucks equipped with additional hand controls surrounding the steering wheel and connected to the gas and brake pedals.

Gamble used a lift, made by Life Essential Lifts, to transition from their wheelchair to the truck’s driver’s seat.

As an employee of Jimbo and Company, Gamble selects the transportation jobs he’s interested in through a “load board,” completes a preliminary checklist for delivery, and drives each cargo to its intended destination.

“I wouldn’t have this job if not for the help from the state, the instruction from Ben and Wallace State and those who believed in me,” Gamble said. “There really are no words to express my gratitude for it all.”

For more information about Wallace State’s CDL program, contact 256-352-8386.

Related
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Council approves one-time pay adjustment for town clerk and Parks director

WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Town Council had only a couple of items on their agenda for their Monday night meeting. The council discussed the success of the town community meal that took place Saturday, December 11 at West Point Baptist Church. The church provided 350 meals to the community. Once the council approved the minutes and financials of the previous meeting, the new business discussed was a one-time pay adjustment of $1500 for Clerk Joann Jones. Timmy Smith said, “By no means is it an amount that is going to show how much she really does.” The council also approved a one-time pay adjustment of $300 for Park/ Maintenance director Mike Wray. The West Point Town Council meets the third Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at West Point Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Joseph Hayden, of Cullman, receives honorary precision machining degree from Wallace State Community College

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Joseph Hayden, of Cullman, recently received an honorary associate degree in precision machining from Wallace State Community College. Hayden, who will turn 92 on Christmas Eve, was among the foremost machinists in the world, contributing significantly to the aerospace industry over multiple decades. Hayden spent 36 years working for Speedring Inc. (now General Dynamics), in Cullman, retiring in 1995 after working on a multitude of major projects for the company. During his time at Speedring, Hayden worked on instrumental components for historic missions, including the Apollo 11 landing. Hayden also machined the quartz parts for NASA’s Gravity Probe B Program.  After...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State signs articulation agreement with Athens State for Advanced Manufacturing Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management degrees

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A new partnership between Athens State University and Wallace State Community College will make it easier for individuals to pursue high-demand, high-paying jobs in Advanced Manufacturing Management and Logistics and Supply Chain Management.  “We are very proud of and have valued our relationship with Athens State University for so many years,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “This is a real boon to our region.” According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, growth in this field is expected to reach 30 percent this decade, making it among the fastest growing career areas.  The pandemic has highlighted importance...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Warrior Way Market braves the rain at West Point High School Gymnasium Saturday

WEST POINT, Ala. – The Warrior Way Market made its way to the West Point High School Gymnasium Saturday, Dec. 11. Organized by the mother/daughter team of Whitney Williams and Brandie Thrasher. Williams explained, “So all of our vendors were charged a fee and that fee is going towards a West Point scholarship, so that scholarship is available to all of our West Point seniors this year. It is called the Warrior Way Scholarship, and everyone can go to the https://warriorwaymarket.com/ and view all of the information.” The vendor fees varied, said Williams, as indoor spaces were $50 and hallway spaces were...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

