ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Games Live in Movie Theaters

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6tHS_0dSmGX3p00

Cinemark and ESPN announced a deal to show the College Football Playoff semifinals and the national championship in select movie theaters across the country.

The games, along with pregame and postgame coverage, will be shown in Cinemark theaters in 19 states across the country (full list here), including in each of the four local markets of the semifinalists.

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” Cinemark's senior VP of global content Justin McDaniel said in a statement.

“This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

Cinemark announced that tickets, which can be purchased online, will cost $10 and include a reserved seat and $10 in concessions credits.

No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve, followed by No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The winners will play in the national championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

Cinemark's deal is not the first of its kind. Earlier this year, AMC Theatres announced that it struck a deal to show out-of-market NFL games in its movie theaters across the country.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Georgia high school football star dies from anesthesia complications

ROSWELL, Ga. -- A Georgia community is mourning the shocking death of a high school senior quarterback. Robbie Roper was a student at Roswell High School, just 30 minutes north of Atlanta. On Wednesday his teammates and coaches gathered to remember roper. Roper's head football coach said he was a...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Espn#American Football#Movies#Vp#Amc Theatres
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State potentially looking to the transfer portal as multiple players peak interest

We’re less than two weeks away from Ohio State taking the field once again when they face off against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Looking to avenge the regular season finale and get back on track, the Buckeye players have heard the negative clamoring for weeks now, and rightfully so want to quiet the naysayers. Whether it’s been shots at their overall toughness or the like, odds are the coaching staff and inner motivation itself is going to have Ohio State ready to play. Though it’s not where they want to be, it’s still a chance to end the season on a high note and get back to what Buckeye football is all about as they prepare to right the ship in 2022.
OHIO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy