ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New Alzheimer’s prevention trial in young people

By Washington University in St. Louis
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is launching an international clinical trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease in people genetically destined to develop the illness at a young age. Unlike most other Alzheimer’s prevention trials, this one will enroll people before the disease has taken hold –...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
belmarrahealth.com

Ways to Manage Blood Pressure Without Medication

A high blood pressure diagnosis can make you think medicine is necessary and eternal. But it isn’t. Blood pressure is highly responsive to lifestyle, and certain controllable factors can lead to lower blood pressure. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to reduce or manage blood pressure and may allow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Alzheimer#Drugs#Research Institutes#Genentech#The Roche Group
scitechdaily.com

13% Mortality Rate in Fully Vaccinated Patients With Cancer Who Had Breakthrough COVID-19

Data were collected before booster vaccine recommendation. The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published today (December 24, 2021) in Annals of Oncology showed...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Genetic Engineering News

New Alzheimer’s Target Found in Brain’s Senescent Cells

Senescent cells—cells that have stopped dividing—continue to build up in tissues throughout the body. When they do, they contribute to the aging process, pathology, and states of dysfunction in animal models. However, detecting these cells in human tissues has been challenging. Now, scientists have identified a rare population of potentially toxic senescent cells in human brains that can serve as a target for a new Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment.
CANCER
bcm.edu

Alzheimer's disease and the holidays

The holidays can be a special time, but may present challenges for those with dementia and their loved ones. Travel is fatiguing, being in a new location is disorienting, meeting new people while trying to recall names of relatives and friends is taxing, and following a conversation in a room filled with distractions, music, and laughter may be overwhelming.
TRAVEL
Newswise

Study Confirms Nutrient’s Role in Childhood Blood Cancer

Newswise — A molecular building block of many animal proteins, the amino acid valine, plays a key role in cancerous growth seen in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health, its Department of Pathology, and the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter...
CANCER
alzheimersnewstoday.com

First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of Protollin for Early Alzheimer’s

I-Mab Biopharma announced that the first patient has been dosed in the U.S.-based Phase 1 trial of its intranasal immunotherapy agent Protollin — an investigational medication being developed to treat those with early Alzheimer’s disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s request for this safety...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Telegraph

One in six people with dementia spent last Christmas alone, research from Alzheimer’s Society shows

One in six people with dementia spent last Christmas alone, research shows, with thousands more only getting 15 minutes of human contact in the surrounding week. The polling by the Alzheimer’s Society reveals a sharp deterioration among dementia sufferers during the pandemic, with isolation and disruption to normal routines fuelling increased levels of confusion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Leukocyte cytokine responses in adult patients with mitochondrial DNA defects

Patients with oxidative phosphorylation (OxPhos) defects causing mitochondrial diseases appear particularly vulnerable to infections. Although OxPhos defects modulate cytokine production in vitro and in animal models, little is known about how circulating leukocytes of patients with inherited mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) defects respond to acute immune challenges. In a small cohort of healthy controls (n=21) and patients (n=12) with either the m.3243A>G mutation or single, large-scale mtDNA deletions, we examined: i) cytokine responses (IL-6, TNF-α, IL-1β) in response to acute lipopolysaccharide (LPS) exposure, and ii) sensitivity to the immunosuppressive effects of glucocorticoid signaling (dexamethasone) on cytokine production. In dose-response experiments to determine the half-maximal effective LPS concentration (EC50), relative to controls, leukocytes from patients with mtDNA deletions showed 174 -179% lower responses for IL-6 and IL-1β (pIL-6=0.031, pIL-1β=0.009). Moreover, IL-6 response to LPS in presence of GC was also blunted in cells from patients with mtDNA deletions (pIL-6=0.006), but not in leukocytes from patients with the m.3243A>G mutation. Overall, these ex vivo data provide preliminary evidence that some systemic OxPhos defects may compromise immune cytokine responses and glucocorticoid sensitivity. Further work in larger cohorts is needed to define the nature of immune dysregulation in patients with mitochondrial disease, and their potential implications for disease phenotypes.
SCIENCE
Newswise

COVID-19–vaccinated kidney transplant recipients are especially vulnerable to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

New research indicates that many kidney transplant recipients may not be adequately protected against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants with the standard COVID-19 vaccination regimens currently used in the healthy general population. Washington, DC (December 22, 2021) — Kidney transplant recipients tend to mount impaired antibody responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crescent-News

People's Pharmacy: Did shingles vaccine also prevent cold sores?

Q. I believe the herpes virus that causes cold sores or fever blisters is similar to the virus causing shingles. Ever since I received the two-shot lifetime shingles vaccination, I have had dramatically fewer cold sores. Have there been any studies to back up my observation?. A. We could find...
HEALTH
Newswise

New theory asserts Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease are caused by same microorganism and that both are preventable

Newswise — A new theory by Leslie Norins, MD, PhD links Down Syndrome of children to an infectious organism which later incites Alzheimer’s disease in adults who carry it. His scientific paper is published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Medical Hypotheses (DOI.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2021.110745). Dr. Norins is the founder and...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy