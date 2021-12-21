Always on key

If you’re looking for book recommendations, Gemma Janes’ the gal to talk to. She’s a model, with Jagger-esque bone structure and blue saucer eyes, and at 17 and dropped out of high school to pursue her career. But she picked up where school left off by reading. When Gemma read a great book, she’d post about it on Instagram—soon enough, she was fielding asks for life-changing book reccs (the brilliant, non-obvious things that seem to get left out of curricula) from IRL and digital friends alike. “More and more people became interested, so I wrote to different publishers asking if I could buy 300 books per month to send,” she explains. Eventually, that turned into a project called Sendb00ks. “In order for it to still feel personal, I started to ask different female artists to pick one book they love and would recommend to everyone they know.” Each month, Gemma and her team disseminate one book, with an exclusive cover redesigned by the artist who chose it, to Sendb00ks’ subscriber lists alongside an essay and a link to a podcast.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO