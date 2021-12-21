ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JERALD WILLIAMS

Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Jerald Williams, 88, of Evening Shade, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born May 17, 1933, in Evening Shade, Mo. to Guy Ross and Martha Matilda (Duncan) Williams. In October 1964, he married Kathryn LeBaron. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers,...

Laclede Record

BILLY JOE HARMON

Billy Joe Harmon was born on March 8, 1930 to Walter and Edith (Nimmo) Harmon in Buffalo, Mo. He departed this life on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. At the time of his death he was 91 years of age. Bill attended Buffalo High...
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

SSG (RET) ANDREW SCOTT THOMAS

SSG (Ret) Andrew Scott Thomas, 41, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his wife Patricia Thomas; four children, Haley Bullard of St. Robert; Justin Thomas of Fort Steward, Ga.; Eryn and Emilee Thomas, both of the state of Alabama; two sisters, Dawn and Valerie from out of state; as well as a host of relatives and friends.
MILITARY
Laclede Record

LOIS MARIE BASS

Lois Marie Bass, 96, of Niangua, died Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield. She was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Dwight, Kan. to Frank and Janie Fisher York. On Jan. 14, 1973, she married Paul “Ray’’ Bass. She was preceded in...
NIANGUA, MO
x95radio.com

Josh Williams

He was born April 30, 1974, in Centralia, the son of Butch Williams and Cindy Wiehle. He married Kim Trowridge on March 1, 2018, and she survives. In addition to his parents: Butch Williams and wife Cathy of Centralia and Cindy Altenbaumer and husband Gary of Centralia, his wife: Kim Williams of Holden, Louisiana; he is also survived by his daughter: Emily Williams and Deven Toennies of Centralia; grandchild: Brylee Toennies; step-son: Ryland Rombough and wife Jeanna; step-grandchildren: Waylon and Beau; a brother: Ethan Williams and wife Lynette of Williamsburg, Virginia; a niece: Adelyn Williams of Williamsburg, Virginia; step-siblings: Chad Altenbaumer of Centralia, Christie Nehrt of Oklahoma, and Colbie O’Neel of Arkansas; several cousins; and special uncle: Jeff Hickey of Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
bryancountypatriot.com

William Rodgers

William Frank Rodgers (Willie) came into this world on July 14, 1942 and departed this world on Dec. 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. In the 79 years he spent on this earth, he created a legacy that could never be measured by mere words. A legacy of love. He loved ferociously and was loved ferociously without measure. Love so large words can’t express it, you feel it. He embraced every moment and every person with such genuine interest, warmth and compassion. Any person spending any amount of time in his presence couldn’t help but be drawn in by his quirky humor and pure, simple goodness. He created a life full in the foundation of his faith and the joy of his family and friends who became his family.
DURANT, OK
villages-news.com

William Allen Oster Jr.

Our beloved William Allen Oster Jr. passed away at home in the Villages on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 18, 1939, the son of William Allen and Edna Adella (Barney) Oster. He was the husband to wife Barbara (Otto) Oster, whom he married on September 15, 1973 and doted on for 42 years until her passing in 2015. He was father to sons Michael Steven Oster (wife Carolyn), Dr. Richard Todd Oster (wife Debra), and Jeffrey Mark Oster. His loyal dog, Peanut, kept him company these recent years since Barb’s passing. Bill and Barb came to the Villages in August of 2001 and, being the generous people they were, became immediately involved in a number of the Villages charities and groups serving the local communities including Villagers for Veterans through which Bill drove veterans to appointments and helped support his military community. Barb and Bill organized events and benefits that raised thousands of dollars for various charities. Bill was instrumental in the planning and execution of Honor Flights that flew hundreds of veterans to Washington D.C. to tour war memorials; he was honored to attend a flight in 2021 as a veteran. Prior to the Villages, he and Barbara resided in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Bill enlisted in the United States Navy in 1958 serving 19 years in active duty achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. After leaving active duty, he worked on submarines at Electric Boat in Groton, CT and volunteered with the Disabled American Veterans in his spare time. Bill was later self-employed doing television repair prior to his full retirement in 2001. Bill had a story for all occasions, was quick with a corny joke, and thrived off connections with family and loved ones. He was an avid golfer and made immediate friends with whomever was added to his foursome. He often thought best with his stomach, sharing meals he would never let you pay for and talking way past dessert into the evening about all that was Life. It seemed he could lead you to the solutions already inside you – he pointed to you as you spoke the key sentence and said “click!” His deep caring for others radiated warmth giving a sense of home to anyone who entered his house. Bill gave us all so much: humor, advice, support, and time. He was deeply loved and will be missed.
THE VILLAGES, FL

