Net energy metering is the backbone of rooftop solar in California. Dave Rosenfeld, with the nonprofit group Solar Rights Alliance, explains how it works. “When you have solar, you are making energy when the sun is shining and you use that energy right away,” says Rosenfeld. “But when you make more energy than you're using, then that extra energy basically goes out your wires, spins your meter backwards and goes out in your community. And the utility right there on the spot sells that power that you made and then credits you on your energy bill. And then when you need to use the grid, like when the sun goes down then those credits get applied to the energy that you use.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO