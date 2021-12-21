ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Aromatic spices

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe online Spice Club meets on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 6 to 7:30 pm for a fun...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
cititour.com

Kimchi Kooks Adds Some Spice to Brooklyn

On a quiet street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn you might not expect to find a shop dedicated to kimchi, the Korean superfood, similar to sauerkraut that is known for its probiotic properties. The force behind Kimchi Kooks is Kate Kook and her son, WooJae Chung. Some of the recipes originate...
BROOKLYN, NY
Connecticut Post

Spiced paste transforms whole roasted cauliflower

We rarely appreciate cauliflower for what it is. We grill slabs of it and pretend it’s steak. We mash it like potatoes. We even mangle it into pizza crusts. But cooks around the world, from Greece to Israel to China, have shown us how good it can be. That is, when we stop fussing so much with it.
RECIPES
Consumer Reports.org

3 Healthy Spiced Nuts Recipes

Roasted chestnuts may be memorialized in song, but all kinds of nuts are part of holiday traditions for many people. As satisfying as it is to grab a handful or crack open some shells, though, sometimes you want something a little dressier. Spiced nuts are a festive and healthy snack,...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
The Guardian

Spiced and warming Christmas drinks

Waitrose Mulled Wine, Castilla La Mancha, Spain NV 2.25L (£14.99, Waitrose) I’m not sure mulled wine warrants the full Felicity Cloake, “how to make the perfect …” treatment. There’s no real call for precision. It’s supposed to be thrown together, with all the ingredients followed by that imperiously vague cook’s instruction “to taste” rather than measurements to the last millilitre or gram. Still, I suppose there are some essential elements. Or at least, on each occasion I’ve enjoyed mulled wine the pot has had the same key constituents: clove, cinnamon, star anise, oranges and lemons. And wine, of course, although my preference is for port, which brings more body, depth of flavour and that little extra nip of alcohol even if the pot’s been on the stove a while, as well as being sweet enough not to require added sugar. Still, if you can’t be faffed with making your own, Waitrose’s version, based not on port but a sufficiently robust southern Spanish red, does this once-a-year-job perfectly well.
DRINKS
alive.com

Spiced Orange Cake

This spice cake is the perfect accompaniment to any holiday gathering. It’s not only deliciously perfumed with orange and a heady mixture of spices, reminiscent of gingerbread, but also perfect for those who have food sensitivities, as it’s gluten free and vegan. You can use your favorite brand of dairy-free yogurt for the frosting, but keep in mind that, for this recipe, the thicker the better. For added thickness, you can strain your yogurt through some cheesecloth set in a colander placed over a deep bowl. Depending on how loose your yogurt is, it may take up to overnight to drain.
RECIPES
vegnews.com

Aromatic Vegan Hot Toddy

Welcoming your guests at the door with this cozy, warm cranberry cocktail will give new meaning to coming in out of the cold. 12 strips lemon peel, 1-inch long, plus more for garnish. 2 cinnamon sticks, broken into 4-inch pieces. 1 teaspoon whole cloves. 1 teaspoon dried allspice. ½ teaspoon...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Spiced Coconut Caramel Coffee With Baileys

Baileys and coffee—it’s a classic for a reason. The sumptuous, creamy flavor of Original Irish Cream Liqueur (crafted with Irish whiskey, cream, cocoa, and a touch of vanilla) perfectly weaves its way through every caffeinated sip, complementing the rich, pleasingly bitter notes of the coffee. What could make it better?
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Spice Club
Cleveland.com

Hearty Chickpea and Potato Soup brings the spice

Fragrant spices flavor this hearty vegetarian soup. It’s a one-pot meal that can be made in 15 minutes. You just add the ingredients to the saucepan, cover with a lid and let it cook. Garam masala, ginger and turmeric are the spices used. They can also be used to...
RECIPES
News Enterprise

Spice up a cheesecake with eggnog

One thing that’s popular at Christmastime is eggnog. It’s a flavor people either love or hate. I’ll admit, I’m not really a fan of the drink, but I do like desserts made with eggnog. This year, I decided to make an eggnog cheesecake. It is a...
FOOD & DRINKS
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
bakeorbreak.com

Nutty Spiced Snowdrop Cookies

Nutty Spiced Snowdrop Cookies are a tasty twist on a classic cookie. Plenty of nuts and a blend of spices make these irresistible!. Snowdrop Cookies, Mexican Wedding Cookies, Russian Tea Cakes… Whatever you want to call these soft, buttery, beloved cookies, I am the first in line to grab one or a few. They always seem to be a popular choice around the holidays, thanks to their snowy appearance and irresistible flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ksl.com

Holiday Spiced Waffles With Eggnog Syrup

Serve a little spice with your Christmas breakfast this year! These waffles have the holiday flavors you love, plus a little something special. Eggnog goes right into the batter and the syrup!. Chef Casey Bowthorpe, from Harmons, shares how to make this holiday breakfast. He shares different variations you can...
RECIPES
Food52

Spiced Cranberry-Plum Sparkler

When it comes to entertaining in the winter months, it's always nice to have something extra special to impress your guests. Maybe it's a showstopping centerpiece, a spirited singalong, or perhaps a cookie swap—so many possibilities for holiday cheer. If you're looking for a treat that will delight partygoers of all ages, consider this sparkling non-alcoholic beverage that's giving major sugar plums vibes (without the actual sugar).
FOOD & DRINKS
downtownfrederick.org

An Aromatic Journey @ The Center

An opportunity to sample wines from our local Viniferous Wine Shoppe and browse our custom crafted aromatherapy products, made in house by owner, Maren Good.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cooking-Inspired Spice Packaging

Alicia's Spice Co recently enlisted the help of ROOK/NYC to upgrade its brand identity and packaging design. The woman-owned spice company offers all-natural, vegan spices that were designed with strict dietary needs in mind. The elevated design celebrates the art of cooking and boasts bright, vibrant imagery. “Our goal was...
INDUSTRY
staradvertiser.com

Let’s spice things up

A complex combination of fennel seeds, anise, clove, cinnamon and Sichuan peppercorns, five-spice powder is a crucial ingredient in the Chinese pantry that also happens to be deeply versatile. It can be used as a dry rub for roast chicken, tossed with sautéed vegetables or sprinkled over toasted nuts. Here,...
RECIPES
Fox News

Eggnog spice Bundt cake for Christmas dessert

Eggnog-infused cake? Oh, how we’re looking forward to adding this one to our holiday repertoire. "This incredibly easy eggnog spice Bundt cake starts with a spice cake mix and includes butterscotch chips, instant pudding, eggnog, yogurt and a few other ingredients," says Lee Jackson, dietitian with Team Holly at TheHealthyCookingBlog.com of the recipe from Holly Clegg’s "Too Hot in the Kitchen: Secrets to Sizzle at Any Age."
RECIPES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Spice Up Your Holiday Dinner

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Oregon Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in December (You Must Request It) Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k...
OREGON, OH
Flathead Beacon

Home-Spiced Nuts

Home-spiced nuts have become one of my holiday favorites. Jars or packets make delicious gifts, and you can throw them together quickly for a party. My go-to combination has some sugar but enough spicy, nutty crunch to seem like a break from cookies and candies. This week’s recipe is really...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy