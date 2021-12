The Variety CES Entertainment Summit will no longer take place next month in-person in Las Vegas, given the recent increase in COVID cases. The event is being adapted as an online-only series of keynote conversations and panel discussions with industry leaders set for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Variety Winter Entertainment Summit: Innovations in Technology will be headlined by Wayne Brady, comedian, TV host, writer and producer, and George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount Plus. Brady, a multiple Emmy-winner who has hosted CBS’s “Let’s Make a Deal” and Fox’s “Game...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO