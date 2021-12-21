Biden Ends Terrible 2021 With COVID Surge, Build Back Better Stalled, Afghanistan in Crisis

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.DOES THE GOVERNMENT HAVE THE TESTS?Not yet. As of this week, the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services were “executing on what's called an ‘accelerated emergency contract,'" the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO