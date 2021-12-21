ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Ends Terrible 2021 With COVID Surge, Build Back Better Stalled, Afghanistan in Crisis

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You got to hope it's a nowhere to go but up situation," a top Democratic pollster told...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

MyTYT
4d ago

And the left give him 88% approval rating because it's not Trump! What do you expect from a group of those who don't know what gender they are , think they have a choice , don't believe life starts in the womb , claim to be non binary , anadromous , queen king mermaids , these people are mental cases.

Reply
7
Bryan Snow
4d ago

The man that promised he would cure pandemic also invited infected, with more than covid, illegals into our country and spread them throughout our country, a biological attack. Just like his friends in China! More deaths under this administration.

Reply
6
Robert Pane
4d ago

No surprise here. Someone with the start of dementia can't run a Dollar store.let alone a whole country. I know cause when my dad got it, it wasn't long before he didn't even know where he was half the time, and acted like Biden.Then eventually it turned into Alshimers, then he past away 3 years ago.You can even tell sometimes just by the eys.

Reply
6
Fox News

Watters: Biden's decline is hard to ignore

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Jesse Watters, in for Tucker. We've learned a lot about Joe Biden in the last year. For one, we know he's not the same old Scranton Joe that represented Delaware in the Senate for decades or the Old Tough Guy Joe who saved the day by fighting off corn pop. He is not even the same Joe Biden who was Barack Obama's Vice President. That Joe Biden is gone and he has been gone for a while.
