ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This 60 Clove Garlic Soup Had TikTok Divided

By James Lewis
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok is renowned for its legendary food hacks and weird culinary crazes, which have in the past included chocolate mac and cheese, pickles and peanut butter, and apple pie covered in melted cheese (via It's Rosy). Although these snacks may sound bizarre, they have achieved true social media virality by getting...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloves#Food Drink#Clove Garlic Soup#Food Wine#Kitchn#Foodwithliz
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
Mashed

We Tried Chrissy Teigen's New Chicken Chips. Here's How It Went

While the meat inside is certainly enjoyable, the key to a great fried chicken dish is the crispy skin. The crunch should reverberate across the dinner table as you bite into a leg or thigh. Just the thought makes our mouths water. Wouldn't it be great if we could enjoy the taste of fried chicken skin without the multi-hour hassle of marinating and deep-frying a bird?
CELEBRITIES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nature's Own Is Recalling 3,000 Loaves Of Honey Wheat Bread

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
FOOD & DRINKS
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Stuffed cabbage and ricotta pancakes: Alex Jackson’s recipes for festive rolls

Here’s a fun meal for you: stuffed cabbage followed by stuffed pancakes. Double rolls! Cabbage rolls are popular all over continental Europe, so god knows why the UK hasn’t taken to them in the same way – after all, we love a bit of mince and boiled cabbage. These ones are close to the Polish gołąbki (which translates as “little pigeons”) that were taught to me by my late grandmother-in-law Wiera. Then, for afters, some stuffed crepes by way of the late Gay Hussar restaurant in London: we still cook them in the very same kitchen, at what is now Noble Rot Soho, though we jazz them up slightly with a sour cherry suzette.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Holiday Dessert Ree Drummond Can't Get Enough Of

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you are still looking for that perfect dessert to bring to a party or to be the focal point of your sweet table, Ree Drummond has just the treat to tempt you. The Pioneer Woman is always offering up go-to dessert recipes that will please a crowd, impress friends, or help wrap-up date night on a sweet note, and we think this holiday classic that Drummond is crushing on is just one more to add to your must-have list.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili

Thick and delicious, this Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili uses two different kinds of meat to make the perfect, hearty comfort meal. I think we can all agree the chili is one of those meals that is super comforting. When it's cold outside, all I want to do is curl up on the couch with a hot bowl of chili and some crackers and watch a movie. This Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili is packed with all the flavor. I've made it with stew meat and ground beef to really make this a super hearty chili recipe. I love that you can throw this is the slow cooker and not have to lift a finger until it's done and ready for dinnertime. Those are some of the best meals ever, right? If you want a deliciously simple and rich chili, you can't pass up this Slow Cooker Ultimate Beef Chili recipe.
RECIPES
The Decatur Daily

Chef John's Truffled Potato Gratin

I used a mix of brown and lobster mushrooms, which worked very nicely, but this recipe will be spectacular with any mushroom. If you can find some wild mushrooms like morel, chanterelle, porcini, or lobster, use them. But if you can't, use regular supermarket mushrooms and you will still be rewarded with a very memorable potato side dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is Sunny Anderson's Favorite Late-Night Snack

If you watch Food Network, you likely know who Sunny Anderson is. This chef got her start in the Air Force, but a love for travel and broadcasting led her to the world of cooking shows. Today, she co-hosts "The Kitchen" on the channel, but she has also hosted "Gotta Get It," "Cooking for Real," "How'd That Get On My Plate," and "Home Made in America" (via Food Network). Anderson even appeared in a "Chopped All-Stars" episode back in 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

76K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy