Gadsden, AL

Community soup kitchen, holiday food distributions on tap

By Times Staff Report
 7 days ago
Food will be available at two locations in Gadsden heading into Christmas weekend.

There will be a free community soup kitchen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (or until the soup is gone) Thursday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 234 N. Sixth St.

The event is hosted by Gadsden City Council member Thomas Worthy and Tanya Baker Tripp. Keith Dudley is the church's pastor.

Free winter coats will be available for both children and adults.

Etowah C.A.R.E.S. on Thursday plans to distribute 1,000 meals that organizers say will feed a family of four to six. The distribution starts at 8 a.m. at Gadsden City High School, and is limited to residents of Etowah County.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Back Forty Beer Company, 200 N. Sixth St., will hold its annual "Feed the Need" food giveaway. One thousand boxes of food will be distributed; each will feed a family of four, according to council member Jason Wilson, the company's founder, who discussed the event at Tuesday's council meeting.

Wilson said volunteers are welcome to help with the distribution, and need to be on hand at 1 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Wilson thanked Gregerson's Foods, Johnson's Giant Food, Osborne Brothers and Carolyn Parker for their help with the event.

Email greg.bailey@gadsdentimes.com with info on any other holiday food events or distributions.

