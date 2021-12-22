ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

John Lundy, Lindy Rae Simmons, Kamryn Simmons and Christopher Simmons dead in a crash (St. Landry Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

Officials identified 54-year-old John Lundy, 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision Friday on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.

The fatal car crash took place just after 9 p.m. near Hwy. 29. The incident took the lives of John Lundy, of Dallas, Georgia, and the three siblings, including Lindy Rae Simmons, Kamryn Simmons and Christopher Simmons, all from Jeanerette. The early reports showed that Lundy was driving his truck the wrong way down Interstate 49 and crashed head-on into Simmons’ SUV [...]

December 21, 2021

