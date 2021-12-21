Century-old water main slated for replacement

BRADLEY BEACH — Repairs to the aging water main are coming to Fletcher Lake Avenue, from Fourth Avenue to Lake Terrace, according to a post on the borough’s website announcing the project.

New Jersey American Water, the largest publicly traded water utility in the state that provides water and wastewater services to 2.5 million people, will be preparing to replace approximately 2,050 feet of aging 2 and 6-inch iron water main. The current water main was installed in the 1920’s, and will be replaced with a new 8-inch ductile iron mane.

While the new main is being installed to the distribution center, residents may experience a “temporary service interruption”, as well as “a slight discoloration of water”. For utility-owned service lines, there may be up to a 60-minute interruption of service, which American Water will attempt to notify customers about 24 hours in advance according to the company’s press release concerning the project.

“We’ll notify you on the day the service line is replaced with instructions on how to flush your household plumbing prior to using water. It is important that you read and follow these instructions. You may want to consider storing a few gallons of water for drinking and cooking during the service line work.”

NJ American Water will also be replacing 31 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, one fire hydrant with an unspecified location, and the company will be installing water meter pits–a below ground chamber between a water main and residence used to measure water–at the curb area of properties that are without one.

