Law

Jury in Kim Potter Trial Yet to Reach a Verdict, Judge Says Keep Deliberating

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The judge in the Kim Potter trial told the jury to keep deliberating after they appeared to be struggling to agree on the...

KRMG

Derek Chauvin wants to go to federal prison, even though it means he'll do more time

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to killing George Floyd in 2020 -- when he dug his knee into the back of the Black man's neck even though he was aware Floyd had lost consciousness and pulse. But in exchange for his plea, Chauvin, 45, made one request: that he be allowed to do his time in federal prison, even if it means he will serve a longer sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

Black Lives Matter Activist Pam Moses, Who Was Convicted Of Illegally Voting Despite Not Voting, Is Facing Four To Eight Years In Prison

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Pam Moses faces jail time after being convicted of illegally registering to vote in a bizarre and yearslong story. Moses told WREG, a Memphis CBS affiliate, the situation began in 2015 when she pleaded guilty to a 10- count indictment that included charges of perjury, stalking, forgery, and tampering with evidence, a crime that strips a resident’s right to vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US judge plans jury pool of 1,000 for 2nd Arbery death trial

The federal judge presiding over the upcoming hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery said Monday she plans to summon a jury pool of roughly 1,000 people scattered across an expansive area that covers 43 Georgia counties.U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told prosecutors and defense attorneys at a pretrial hearing that she was granting their joint request to cast a wider net for potential jurors.Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Feb. 7. Attorneys had argued in legal filings it could be tough to seat an impartial federal jury...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

