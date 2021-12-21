Jury in Kim Potter Trial Yet to Reach a Verdict, Judge Says Keep Deliberating

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to killing George Floyd in 2020 -- when he dug his knee into the back of the Black man's neck even though he was aware Floyd had lost consciousness and pulse. But in exchange for his plea, Chauvin, 45, made one request: that he be allowed to do his time in federal prison, even if it means he will serve a longer sentence.

