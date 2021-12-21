ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Will Use Trump-Era Border Funds to Complete Infrastructure Projects, Not Build Wall

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DHS will "undertake activities necessary to address urgent life, safety, environmental, or other remediation required to protect border...

Mr. Hand
4d ago

They encourage the flood of illegal immigrants for a very obvious reason. They see them as VOTERS. 1) Get the 12 million illegals in this country citizenship. 2) Get them to vote.

Robert Young
3d ago

the steel is not "rusting" it is made of Cor-Ten steel.the "rust" you see is a protective coating that it gets.

Paul Smith
4d ago

More tax payer walls built around politicians summer homes. Must be nice.

