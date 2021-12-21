ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check: Does Marjorie Taylor Greene Own Stock in Three Vaccine Manufacturers?

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The vaccine-skeptical congresswoman declared income from her AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson holdings in...

Boston Herald

Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says

As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

What Are the Best Vaccine Stocks to Own in 2022?

The market for vaccines isn't losing steam. Pfizer's antiviral pill could be extremely lucrative next year. Moderna's projects not connected to the coronavirus might soon be mature enough to drive serious returns. As 2021 comes to a close, the world is readying for another pandemic year. The coronavirus vaccine market...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Twitter blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Covid and polio vaccines

Twitter users are seething after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used her Twitter account to once again cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccines.“How many breakthrough cases of polio are there?” the Republican congresswoman tweeted sarcastically. Below her question, she posted an image of Senator Cory Booker, who recently became one of the many Americans to contract a mild case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.Ms Greene appeared to be implying that the Covid shots are not as effective as the vaccine for poliomyelitis, a disease that was eradicated from the United States after decades of inoculations.But as many readers pointed out,...
U.S. POLITICS
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gop#Business Insider#Republican#Nazis#Turning Point Usa
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Anti-vax congresswoman owns stock in three vaccine companies

Anti-vax Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being called out for owning stock in three vaccine companies. The right-wing official officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, as reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. In the United States, both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abcnews4.com

Fact Check Team: Natural immunity vs. vaccine immunity

WASHINGTON (TND) — As holiday gatherings are happening, many people — vaccinated, unvaccinated and those who have already had COVID — are wondering just how safe they are from getting the virus. There is a difference between natural immunity and vaccine immunity and The National Desk’s Fact...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTVCFOX

Fact Check Team: Looking at the vaccine and its efficacy, one year later

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tuesday marks one year since Americans started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden both made big promises when it came to the vaccine and its ability to end the pandemic. On this anniversary, The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is looking at...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. administers 500 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 500,222,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 611,897,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 499,013,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

