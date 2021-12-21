11-Week Strike at Kellogg's Cereal Plants Ends as Union Workers Approve Latest Offer

American workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. In September 2021 (the last month for which reliable data are available), 4.4 million workers, or three percent of the employed labor force, quit their jobs. Both of these quitting figures are the highest ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indeed, the number of workers who quit this past September is three times greater than the number who quit ten years ago in September 2011. The magnitude and duration of this job quitting explosion has caused some observers to label the current economic period as The Great Resignation.

