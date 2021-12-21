11-Week Strike at Kellogg's Cereal Plants Ends as Union Workers Approve Latest Offer
Kellogg's workers who have been striking since October will return to work Monday after ratifying a new contract giving them a raise and more...www.newsweek.com
Kellogg's workers who have been striking since October will return to work Monday after ratifying a new contract giving them a raise and more...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1