Labor Issues

11-Week Strike at Kellogg's Cereal Plants Ends as Union Workers Approve Latest Offer

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Kellogg's workers who have been striking since October will return to work Monday after ratifying a new contract giving them a raise and more...

MarketWatch

Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

Staff absences due to COVID-19 tripled this month in London’s hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city’s firefighters called in sick. In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent earlier this week — twice the number who are ill on an average day. And on Cape...
protocol.com

Amazon reached a workers' rights settlement with the NLRB

Amid continued backlash for unfair treatment of workers, Amazon finalized a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday to allow its warehouse employees to organize more easily. Under the terms of the agreement, the NLRB will be able to investigate and sue Amazon more quickly and easily if...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Kellogg’s Strike Ends as 1,400 Employees Get Raises

Kellogg warehouse employees have been on strike since October. Now, an agreement has finally been reached. Over 1,400 Kellogg employees began striking in early October. Employees walked out of plants in several states including Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The strike began over a wide range of issue. These issues included union complaints about pay cuts, reduced benefits, and the companies’ plan to move plants to Mexico. However, the 11-week strike has finally come to an end.
LABOR ISSUES
investing.com

Kellogg Seen Reacting to Hike in Wages, Benefits for Workers

Investing.com – Kellogg stock (NYSE:K) will be in focus when trading resumes Wednesday after the cereal-maker paid up to end a damaging strike. Kellogg said late on Tusday its employees had ratified an agreement that translates into higher wages and better benefits for them. The stock had fallen 2.7%...
BUSINESS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

NLRB to review order blocking Nissan plant small union vote

A federal labor board is reviewing a decision by one of its regional officials to deny a union from trying to organize fewer than 100 of the thousands of employees at Nissan s auto assembly plant in Tennessee.A 3-2 decision Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board — now with a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden — ordered a review of the June ruling that prevented a vote limited to 87 tool and die technicians at Nissan’s Smyrna plant, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside Nashville The NLRB's new order says the decision by an acting regional...
LABOR ISSUES
KRMG

11-week Kellogg’s strike to end after multi-year agreement reached

The 11-week strike at Kellogg’s has come to an end after workers approved a contract with the company. Unionized workers had been on strike since Oct. 5 in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, The Washington Post reported. The union agreed to accept a collective bargaining agreement that had been...
LABOR ISSUES
Person
Anthony Shelton
Person
Joe Biden
wmuk.org

Strike ends: Kellogg workers ratify contract

After almost three months on the picket line, the union announced today that striking Kellogg workers have voted to ratify the latest contract with the cereal giant and can go back to work two days after Christmas. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) announced in...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
actionnews5.com

‘A good thing for new employees’: Kellogg’s employees approve tentative contract after 11-week strike

‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest time of year. More businesses are starting to get back to normal after months of instability during the pandemic. However, some restaurant owners say they feel left behind. ‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest...
MEMPHIS, TN
#Union Workers#Cereal#Plant#Kellogg#Bakery#Grain Millers#The Kellogg Company#The Bctgm Union#Frosted Flakes
Business Insider

Kroger-owned grocery chains are desperately trying to replace striking workers as employees walk off the job at the height of the holiday shopping season

As employees of Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and Quality Food Center grocery stores embark on a week-long strike, the chains are scrambling to replace workers during the busy holiday season. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 555 confirmed on Friday that workers at the two Oregon-based supermarket chains will...
ADVOCACY
The Free Press - TFP

Cereal Giant Reaches Deal With Union Group After Months Of Labor Strike

Kellogg announced Thursday that it reached a tentative agreement with employees, potentially ending a 10-week labor strike at the company. The agreement between the cereal giant and The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ (BCTGM) International Union and four other unions representing 1,4000 workers would cover five years, and two parties will vote on the terms by Monday, according to a Kellogg press release.
LABOR ISSUES
Boulder Clarion

Why are workers quitting?

American workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. In September 2021 (the last month for which reliable data are available), 4.4 million workers, or three percent of the employed labor force, quit their jobs. Both of these quitting figures are the highest ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indeed, the number of workers who quit this past September is three times greater than the number who quit ten years ago in September 2011. The magnitude and duration of this job quitting explosion has caused some observers to label the current economic period as The Great Resignation.
LABOR ISSUES
Bloomberg

Starbucks Win Comes With Union Intimidation Complaints

The union that won a landmark vote at a Starbucks Corp. location in Buffalo, N.Y, last week is trying to overturn an unsuccessful vote at another area store. The labor group, Workers United, urged the National Labor Relations Board in a filing late Thursday to reject the results of the failed union vote, saying that Starbucks waged a “shock and awe” campaign to intimidate workers. It filed an identical complaint for a store where the election results are still in question.
LABOR ISSUES
foodmanufacturing.com

Biden Condemns Kellogg's Permanent Replacement of Striking Workers

As the general US labor force has gained momentum and bargaining power amid impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most contentious battles in the food manufacturing sector has been between cereal giant Kellogg's and the union that is behind roughly 1,400 of the company's workers across several of its factories.
LABOR ISSUES
d1softballnews.com

Heartless Kellogg’s: 1400 workers say no to the deal and replace them en bloc

Harsh trade union clashes in the US in the four factories of Kellogg, the company that produces the well-known brands of cereals that are particularly popular with Americans. Management decided to replace the 1,400 workers who had been on strike for more than two months after they rejected a five-year deal that called for a 3% wage increase and the retention of current health insurance benefits. Employees believe they deserve more because they work over 80 hours a week and have ensured the operation of the plants during the pandemic. They also protest that the deal includes staff cuts and, for new hires, lower salaries and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
