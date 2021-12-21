ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. Population in 2020 Marks Slowest Growth in 83 Years: Census

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S., contributed to a lower population increase in the delayed 2020...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

America's new boomtowns revealed: Six cities in the Northwest are among the top 10 fastest growing metropolises based on population and economic growth

A new list of America's top 'boom towns' reveals the areas where growth is the hottest, showing how many smaller cities have thrived in the pandemic. The analysis by SmartAsset reviewed population, economic and housing data from the 500 largest cities in the country to determine which are 'booming' the most amid major pandemic migrations.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in America

Home prices surged 14.6% in April, the largest increase in more than three decades, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller property value index. It was the 11th straight month home prices had increased. The increase was partly the result of Americans seeking to move after experiencing the COVID-19 lockdowns.  However, there are some parts of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Fastest Shrink State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded.  Population growth figures vary between states, with some growing and some […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Illinois Business Journal

Census shows Illinois continues to lose population

SPRINGFIELD – New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest Illinois is continuing to lose population. The latest estimates, released Tuesday, pegged the state’s population at 12,671,469 as of July 1, 2021, down by 113,776, or 0.9 percent, from the official 2020 census. Several factors contributed to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Post

U.S. population growth hits record low, slowed by pandemic

The United States’ population grew by just 0.1 percent in the past year, the lowest rate since the nation’s founding, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Census Bureau — a slowdown in which the coronavirus pandemic had a major role. The country’s population increased by 392,665...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Census Data#Population Growth#The U S Census Bureau
Axios

Immigration is the one easy trick to boost U.S. population growth

The U.S. population grew just 0.1% in the year leading up to July 1, the lowest rate since the nation's founding — and a major cause is sharply decreased immigration. Why it matters: Sluggish population growth is putting the U.S. on a pace to be an older, less productive and less dynamic country in the future.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PLANetizen

Census: U.S. Population Growing Slower Than Any Point Since the Nation's Founding

"According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates and components of change released today, the population of the United States grew in the past year by 392,665, or 0.1%, the lowest rate since the nation’s founding," according to a press release from the U.S. Census Bureau published today.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Pandemic brings U.S. population growth to near standstill

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation's founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional 392,665...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wlds.com

US Census Bureau: IL Continues to Purge Population

Illinois continues to purge its population. In new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday, Illinois’ population was just over 12.6 million people as of July 1st. That’s down nearly a full percentage point or just over 113,000 people since the official 2020 census. According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Lowest Rates of Property Crimes

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — theft-related property crimes are by far the most common. There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, resulting in the theft of tens of billions of dollars worth of property — only […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Population Growth in America’s Largest Cities Since 2000

In 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States had a population of 281.4 million people. By 2020, that number had increased to 331.4 million. Almost every major city experienced substantial growth in that time, although the rates varied enormously.  Reviewing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. […]
IMMIGRATION
Hartford Courant

Connecticut’s economy outpaced U.S. growth this summer, powered by finance and insurance. State ranks 15th in nation.

Connecticut’s economy grew faster than the national economy in the July-to-September quarter, led by a strong recovery in the state’s extensive finance and insurance industry, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday. The state’s $299.8 billion economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate in the third quarter as the U.S economy grew by 2.3%. Connecticut’s growth rate placed it No. 15 among the ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
685K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy