ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Ursid meteor shower peaks on longest night of the year

By Becky Willeke, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aa7uf_0dSmDpeA00

( KTVI ) – The annual Ursid meteor shower is expected to peak the morning of December 22, but you can see a show in the sky all week.

The meteor shower runs from December 17- 26 every year. It always peaks around the December solstice, which this year falls on December 21.

Earthsky.org reports the Ursid meteor shower usually offers about five to ten meteors an hour. In rare instances, you can see bursts of more than 100 an hour.

If you are watching in the Northern Hemisphere, look north of the Big Dipper around 1 a.m. to begin viewing.

You can find out how clear it will be at night by checking out the Cloud Coverage forecast.

Once-in-a-lifetime comet to be visible in night sky Christmas week

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through streams of debris left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids. In-the-sky.org says shooting stars are seen whenever one of these pieces of debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy