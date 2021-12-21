People and Trees, Part 1

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. It might have started when I was about five, digging in our back garden. The hole was knee-deep when I found a smooth, teardrop-shaped piece of emerald-green glass at the bottom. I remember rubbing it on my shorts to get the mud off and staring at the thing, enthralled. I had no idea what it was – in the end I decided it was probably an arrowhead. (It’s definitely not an arrowhead.) That didn’t even really matter much to me, though. The part that fascinated me was that it had belonged to someone else, someone who had stood where I was standing and who was gone now, someone who would always be a mystery to me, because I had no way of connecting to them – except through this unexpected little thing in my hand.

