Bradley Beach, NJ

Borough’s new horseshoe boardwalk unveiled

By Sydney Hilton
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach paid tribute to the hardworking folks at the Department of Public Works for the newest section of the Bradley promenade with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 17.

The newly renovated section of the boardwalk, aptly nicknamed the horseshoe for its U-shaped design, features two new gazebos on both its north and south ends. The old gazebo was destroyed following Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

At first, the borough mulled over the idea of hiring an outside contractor, but changed their tune after the first estimate for replacing the boards settled around $400,000. The DPW, a crew of 13, did it for less than half.

The municipal governing body of Bradley, including Mayor Larry Fox, Councilpresident Al Gubitosi, and Councilmen John Weber and Timothy Sexsmith, came by to sing their praises towards the men and women at the DPW.

“We just want to take five or ten minutes to really acknowledge the work that public works do. I mean this is one of a number of projects that [the DPW] has accomplished. There’s been any number of projects that these guys have taken on, besides day to day what they do, and, I can’t tell you how many times I get positive responses from people about our town.”

“I really wanted to compliment these guys. The quality of this job, the workmanship, just the impression that people get when they see this kind of work, really reflects on these guys. So I very much appreciate it. I really wanted to acknowledge them, and their level of work.”

