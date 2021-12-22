San Jose police arrest man who allegedly 'brandished' rifle near UPS facility

A man is in San Jose police custody following an hourslong negotiation, after he allegedly brandished a rifle and barricaded himself in an RV near a UPS facility.

The San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon the man would be booked into Santa Clara County Jail on outstanding warrants and a charge of brandishing a weapon. Police said it would release more information Wednesday about the person arrested.

The incident began at the 2000 block of South 7th Street at 7:40 a.m. San Jose Police tweeted at 9:23 a.m. that units were at the scene where a man had barricaded himself inside an RV.

He had previously "brandished what is believed to be a rifle at several people near the UPS customer center," officials said.

As of 9:23 a.m., law enforcement was negotiating with the suspect while UPS employees were ordered to shelter in place. The street had been closed in both directions and officials asked everyone to avoid the area.

Authorities tweeted just before 10:00 a.m. that "tactical negotiators are on scene attempting to speak to the suspect." At 3:30 p.m., nearly eight hours after police said the incident began, the department tweeted that the man was in custody.