Silver Alert For Missing 15-Year-Old CT Teen

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Amaree Felicier Photo Credit: Glastonbury Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old teen in Connecticut who has not been seen in several days.

In Hartford County, the Glastonbury Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Amaree Felicier, who left her home on Sunday, Dec. 19, and has not been seen since.

When she was last seen, police said that Felicier was wearing blue jeans and a black-colored long-sleeved shirt.

No other descriptive information has been provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding Felicier's whereabouts or who recognizes her has been asked to contact the Glastonbury Police Department by calling (860) 633-8301 and referencing case number “2100022827.”

