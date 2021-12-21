ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

No Indiana colleges will change learning plans; University of Illinois will do some remote learning

By Vickie Binkley
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Universities across the country are deciding whether to change their learning plans, because of concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The University of Illinois will temporarily switch to remote learning in January before opening classrooms to students.

Court Docs: Indiana woman sliced fiance's hand after he said the food she made was too salty

“We anticipate the two-week period of online instruction will allow students to get booster doses, settle in and navigate any health issues without the concern of missing the beginning of the semester,” the Chicago campus letter said.

Purdue University, Butler University, Ball State University and Indiana University have all said they have no plans to alter when students come back from winter break.

What we know about the Omicron variant here in Indiana

Butler University told FOX59 “Butler University intends to begin the spring semester with in-classroom instruction on January 10, as scheduled. As of last week, our student vaccination rate was 95.2% and we had only 12 active COVID-19 cases among our student body.”

Ball State said “Ball State has no changes at this point but we continue to closely monitor the situation in preparation for our return to campus in January.”

Purdue and IU both reported they would have no change to when students come back for the spring semester.

FOX59

Indianapolis Youth Commission celebrates first group of graduates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A celebration this week for a group of dedicated youth in Indianapolis. Over the past nine months, the Indianapolis Youth Commission met every two weeks, sometimes every week, with the goal of making positive changes in the city. This group of eight young people gave city leaders their perspective on issues like […]
FOX59

At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue. As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back […]
FOX59

Check this out: IUPUI student raises money for local women’s shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — An IUPUI student is going above and beyond this holiday season to help women and children in need.  Christmas came early at the Salvation Army’s Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center.  “It’s a huge blessing for the women and children who receive these bags,” said Director Pamela Fleck. ‘Operation Blessing Bags’ provides residents […]
FOX59

Jackson-Davis, Indiana start fast, beat N. Kentucky 79-61

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first three shots, scored 21 points with three dunks and zero turnovers as Indiana cruised to a 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night. Jackson-Davis, the top returning scorer in the Big Ten, was 9-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Race Thompson scored […]
FOX59

Indiana Republicans reintroducing legislation to end requirement for handgun carry permits

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican lawmakers are working to reintroduce legislation that would allow many Hoosiers to carry handguns without a permit. Several lawmakers in both the Indiana House and Senate are writing bills. Known as “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry,” it’s a change to Indiana law some Republican legislators have been working on for years. […]
FOX59

4,813 new COVID-19 cases, 86 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,813 new positive coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.4% with a rate of 24.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.4% of samples tested this month, according […]
FOX59

Organizations work to provide resources, shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As it gets colder many people are looking to provide resources and shelter to those experiencing homelessness.   A local church is doing a drive to collect socks and soaps for local shelters.  They’ve already made some deliveries, but there is still time to get involved. The SOS Drive is collecting items until the end of the year. If you’re interested in donating, click […]
FOX59

Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis used his Christmas address to pray for […]
FOX59

‘Don’t fight your grief,’ Advocates stress support for families impacted by gun violence ahead of holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis closes out 2021 with another record breaking year of homicides, the families of more than 260 victims are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. Of those homicides, many are results of gun violence. “Gun violence is a disruptor,” said DeAndra Dycus. “It’s a disruptor of life. It’s a […]
FOX59

IMPD, Indy DPW offer tips to dispose of holiday waste, other things to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS — Once families are done celebrating, IMPD and Indy DPW have some tips to help keep you and any new presents safe. This includes the best ways to dispose of any extra holiday waste, as well as other things to watch out for.  One of the big things is to be careful about what you leave out with your trash this weekend. Boxes of items you’ve […]
