Kate Upton Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Skinny Jeans and Versatile Suede Ankle Boots

As 2021 comes to a close, Kate Upton has been reminiscing on special moments she’s had with her family.

In her latest Instagram post, “The Layover” star shared a carousel of photos from her daughter Genevieve’s dinosaur-themed third birthday party. Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, are smiling as they cuddle with their little girl.

“Flashback to Vivi’s fun Three-Rex party! Thanks to everyone who helped put this fun party together for my Dino loving girl! I can’t believe she is already 3! 🦖 #FBF” the model captioned the post.

In the snapshot, the family poses in front of a green photo bush that was complete with a gold dinosaur in the middle and pink and gold balloons all over. For the festivities, Upton donned a long-sleeve black shirt, which she paired with charcoal skinny jeans. The “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit cover star brightened up her outfit with an orange flat brim fedora hat. Upton’s hat featured an elongated brim and a dimpled crown in soft felt.

The model elevated her ensemble with a pair of black suede ankle boots. The boots included a chunky heel and a zipper on the inner sole. Upton’s footwear choice is a popular option among many. Several celebrities like first lady Jill Biden, Sofia Vergara, Halle Berry and Nicole Richie have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

Upton has been a name in fashion for a while. She served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to hitting the red carpet for her hit films, the star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. When it comes to footwear, the 29-year-old likes to step out in Nike sneakers, see-through mules , combat boots and strappy sandals.

