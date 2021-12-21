ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Upton Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Skinny Jeans and Versatile Suede Ankle Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvZuq_0dSmDCfB00

As 2021 comes to a close, Kate Upton has been reminiscing on special moments she’s had with her family.

In her latest Instagram post, “The Layover” star shared a carousel of photos from her daughter Genevieve’s dinosaur-themed third birthday party. Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, are smiling as they cuddle with their little girl.

“Flashback to Vivi’s fun Three-Rex party! Thanks to everyone who helped put this fun party together for my Dino loving girl! I can’t believe she is already 3! 🦖 #FBF” the model captioned the post.

In the snapshot, the family poses in front of a green photo bush that was complete with a gold dinosaur in the middle and pink and gold balloons all over. For the festivities, Upton donned a long-sleeve black shirt, which she paired with charcoal skinny jeans. The “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit cover star brightened up her outfit with an orange flat brim fedora hat. Upton’s hat featured an elongated brim and a dimpled crown in soft felt.

The model elevated her ensemble with a pair of black suede ankle boots. The boots included a chunky heel and a zipper on the inner sole. Upton’s footwear choice is a popular option among many. Several celebrities like first lady Jill Biden, Sofia Vergara, Halle Berry and Nicole Richie have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

Upton has been a name in fashion for a while. She served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to hitting the red carpet for her hit films, the star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. When it comes to footwear, the 29-year-old likes to step out in Nike sneakers, see-through mules , combat boots and strappy sandals.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Upton’s style through the years .

Stay comfortable and in style with these black booties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VT7I5_0dSmDCfB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Galway Boots, $168 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAAh1_0dSmDCfB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Rebel Wilson Ankle Booties, $250 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141WQC_0dSmDCfB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Rudie Boots, $58 .

Comments / 16

Pureblood
3d ago

Today I am sporting a brief silk boxer with wife beater T-Shirt.

Reply
10
lilly strong?
2d ago

More rich white privileged children: fake college entrances,and just fake looking

Reply(1)
6
Related
Footwear News

Kate Upton Goes Wild in Animal Prints, Fringe and White Sneakers With Justin Verlander & Daughter on Anniversary Trip

Kate Upton took to social media with the cutest family photo. The model posted to her Instagram on Wednesday with her husband, Justin Verlander, and their daughter, Genevieve. Upton’s caption mentioned how the couple took their daughter to their wedding venue 4 years after their nuptials. In the photo, Upton wore a Western-looking jacket that included leopard print and brown fringe along the arms and bodice. She paired a white turtleneck underneath with black pants. The 29-year-old wore a simple pair of white Club C Reebok sneakers in the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton...
MLB
Footwear News

Kate Upton’s Best Style Moments of 2021

Model and mom Kate Upton is often one to share her stylish looks on Instagram, and there were quite a few notable ones over the course of 2021. The “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit cover star, who married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017, tends to reach for some fashion brands like boots from Fendi and Louboutin sandals but has also been known to sport more affordable labels like Sam Edelman, Reformation and Reebok. Moreover, the 29-year-old model, who works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, likes to combine pops of color with black and white, as well as classic neutrals. Ahead, we...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Asks If She Nailed Millennial Trends in Boyfriend Jeans With Sneakers & Neon Heels

Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today. In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?” With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops. View this...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Alberta Ferretti
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Kate Upton
Daily Mail

'We always do it big!' Ice-T and wife Coco throw epic SpongeBob themed party for daughter Chanel's 6th birthday

Ice-T and Coco's daughter Chanel turned 6 this month, and the rapper and his wife threw their offspring a huge SpongeBob themed birthday party to celebrate. The proud mother-of-one gushed about the fun bash to her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting multiple pictures from the big day and writing: 'Chanel's party was once again epic!! We always do it big!!!'
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Blooms With Ben Affleck in Floral Sweater and Lace-Up Timberland x Jimmy Choo Boots

Jennifer Lopez took off-duty dressing to glamorous new heights while out with Ben Affleck and their kids this weekend. While going on a family outing to the movies, Lopez wore a multicolored Valentino sweater. The pink, green and purple knit featured long sleeves, as well as various light pink flower details. The star paired the colorful piece with blue jeans that featured distressed knee details, giving the sweet sweater an edge. Lopez completed her look with a maroon Coach crossbody bag, as well as a purple face mask. Affleck was classically dressed, pairing a button-down shirt with a Todd Snyder jacket...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suede Boots#Ankle Boots#Versatile Suede Ankle#Twinset#Brock Collection#Nike
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Elevates Sweatpants for the Holidays with Edgy Platform Boots

Kate Beckinsale brought a punky edge to at-home holiday dressing. The “Guilty Party” star posed in a humorous video in front of the fireplace with her cat, Clive. For the occasion, she paired a white graphic T-shirt with gray sweatpants, tying her hair in an elegant black bow. Beckinsale’s look was complete with drop earrings and two layered necklaces. Clive was festively dressed in a red and white vest and Santa hat, as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) For footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a pair of platform combat boots. The style in question...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Stays Cozy in Green Leopard-Print Pajamas and Fuzzy Pink Slippers

Mindy Kaling kicked off the new week at work in cozy style in a leopard-print ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) On Monday, “The Office” star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself sitting in her trailer. In the shot, Kaling sported green cheetah-print pajamas. The stylish long-sleeve set was outlined with light pink accents on the collar and around the wrists. On her feet was a pair of fuzzy pink slippers that matched her PJs perfectly. Her neutral makeup was a nice complement to her brown tresses, which was parted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Celebrates Stylist Birthday in Striped Button Down and Yellow Strappy Sandals

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling celebrated her stylist and friend Hayley Atkin in her latest post to Instagram. The starlet posted a myriad of some of her favorite style moments in a slideshow, posing in the main photo with Atkin before a clothing rack full of fun clothes. The stylist has dressed multiple stars beyond Kaling, from singer Meghan Trainor to Chrissy Metz and actress Kerry Washington. Kaling poses in a loose blue and white striped shirt that hung loosely around her frame. She paired the boxy shirt with equally boxy grey shorts. She added a bit of fun to the ensemble,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Arrives at White House in Versatile Suede Ankle Boots, Stockings & Midi Dress After Weekend Getaway

First lady, Jill Biden knows how to step out in style. Alongside President Joe Biden, she returned to the White House in Washington, D.C., after a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., in a head-to-toe black ensemble. Biden sported an almost ankle-length wool coat over a long black dress. She paired the look with dark black stockings and curled her blond locs in slight waves. Biden completed her look with black ankle boots. The shoe style was complete with a chunky heel and a long zipper on the back. Her footwear choice is a popular option during the colder months. In November, the educator recently...
POTUS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Cozy in Gray Coat, Knit Sweater and Hidden Heels with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was ready for winter while shopping with beau Ben Affleck and her daughter, Emme Muzin, in Los Angeles, California. The “Marry Me” star wore black wide-leg jeans for the occasion, paired with a light gray sweater. The cozy knit was layered beneath a dark gray coat, which featured a wide silhouette, wide sleeves and two large front pockets. The style was reminiscent of outerwear from the ’90s, giving Lopez’s outfit a throwback feel. The star’s cozy look was complete with a black leather Coach bag, as well as a sparkling ring, hoop earrings and—briefly—a blue face mask. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Elevates a High-Slit Hot Pink Dress With Fierce Tri-Color Louis Vuitton Pumps

Olivia Culpo makes kitten heels look so chic. The socialite posted an interesting reel where she was seen getting dolled up for the day. Culpo slipped on a fuchsia dress that featured a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a black oversized blazer that further elevated the sleek number underneath. Culpo accessorized with dangling chain link earrings, oversized black shades and a black Louis Vuitton handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) When it came down to shoes, Culpo popped on a pair of Louis Vuitton’s tri-color pink, black and white pointed-toe slingback Archlight pumps...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy