IEMA: Boom came from F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet traveling at supersonic speeds

The mystery is solved.

A fighter jet traveling at supersonic speed was the source of a loud boom that rattled central Illinois Tuesday morning.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency received confirmation from the Kansas City Federal Aviation Administration that a F-15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet was above the air space in central Illinois. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.

F-15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets are manufactured by Boeing and can reach speeds of 1,875 mph.

In Springfield, there were multiple reports of the boom just past 11:20 a.m. Most of the reports were about windows shaking.

IEMA said there were no immediate reports of damage. Locally, Lt. Jason Brands of the Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed there were no damage reports.

