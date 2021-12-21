ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

IEMA: Boom came from F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet traveling at supersonic speeds

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3VCZ_0dSmD3nt00

The mystery is solved.

A fighter jet traveling at supersonic speed was the source of a loud boom that rattled central Illinois Tuesday morning.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency received confirmation from the Kansas City Federal Aviation Administration that a F-15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet was above the air space in central Illinois. When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.

F-15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets are manufactured by Boeing and can reach speeds of 1,875 mph.

In Springfield, there were multiple reports of the boom just past 11:20 a.m. Most of the reports were about windows shaking.

More: 17 people have been killed in Sangamon County so far this year. Here are the 2021 victims

IEMA said there were no immediate reports of damage. Locally, Lt. Jason Brands of the Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed there were no damage reports.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IEMA: Boom came from F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet traveling at supersonic speeds

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Accidents
Springfield, IL
Accidents
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supersonic Jets#Supersonic Speed#Accident#Iema#Ex Strike Eagle#Co Sangamon Oem#State Journal Register
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

305
Followers
234
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy