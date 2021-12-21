ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD 'ready to go' for multiple New Year's Eve scenarios: Commissioner Shea

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iPL2_0dSmD2vA00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The NYPD is on a “wait and see” mode for New Year’s Eve in Times Square and is planning for “multiple contingencies,” according to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

In an interview with NY1 Tuesday morning , Shea said that the pandemic may cause the iconic celebration to be scaled back, and the department will be ready if such a call is made.

“This is obviously the pandemic that won’t go away. I mean, we’re feeling it within the NYPD, as all of New York City is,” the commissioner said. “So, we’re gonna be in constant contact with City Hall.”

“We’re planning, right now, for multiple contingencies,” he added. “If we have to scale back, we’re not starting from scratch, scaling back.”

He said the department will be “ready to go” for any New Year’s Eve celebration that the city decides is appropriate, given the spike in COVID-19 cases, driven heavily by the omicron variant.

While Mayor Bill de Blasio in November promised that the city’s annual tradition would be back at “full strength” for vaccinated attendees, on Sunday, he said protocols for the Times Square celebration would be revealed by the end of the week.

“We’re going to make a decision before Christmas,” the mayor said.

He noted that the city is facing “new challenges” but added that New Year's Eve may be able continue as normal, given that it is an all-vaccinated event outdoors.

Still, all options are on the table, de Blasio said.

“We’re also considering there’s other ways we can approach it even with current rules that could help to make it even stronger,” the mayor said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#City Hall#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy