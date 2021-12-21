ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hospitalized after train strikes him at Manhattan station: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An unidentified man survived after he was struck by a 6 train while standing on the tracks at the Canal Street Station on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m.

Cops said the southbound train's emergency brakes were activated, but the train operator was unable to stop in time.

The unconscious victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with head injuries.

