ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I've spent so much time in leggings I literally don't understand jeans anymore

By Ainsley Doty
todaysparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore entering the mall, I slip on a holiday-themed mask. I’d meant to grab my black one, but I left it on the counter next to the baby formula, so my face has been transformed into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Like almost everybody, I haven’t been properly shopping in nearly two...

www.todaysparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
In Style

These $15 Straight-Leg Jeans Are So Affordable, I Literally Did a Double-Take

As a '90s-born Millennial, the thought of having to retire my skinny jeans and transgress to a straight-leg style has been harrowing, to say the least. It took me months to muster up enough courage to merely even try on a pair, but when I managed to pull them all the way up, I immediately realized I had been so wrongly resistant. Could I have done the impossible and found the perfect jeans on the very first shot?
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

I Can't Self-Care My Way Into Feeling Better Anymore

As we barrel toward the two-year anniversary of COVID, I find myself feeling more and more lost. Each day I cycle through rage and apathy. More bad news about variants. More bad news about breakthrough cases. More bad news about long COVID. More bad news about hope for returning to “normal.” Then I go to bed, wake up and do it all over again. It’s the worst version of “Groundhog Day.”
HEALTH
The Independent

One of Carrie’s dresses in And Just Like That cost under £4

The mystery that shrouded a dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in the third episode of And Just Like That… has been solved by the show’s costume designers.The dress, a strappy paisley print maxi dress, was first seen by fans when photographs from the set of the Sex and the City (SATC) reboot surfaced earlier this year.However, fans were disappointed after it appeared that the boho chic dress was from fast fashion giant Forever 21. There was further confusion after boutique clothing brand Raga claimed the dress was its own design, called the Avah Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress.But costume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wide Leg Jeans#United Nations#Mom Jeans#Skinny Jeans
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Youthful & Stylish Short Haircuts for Women in Their 70s

Trendy short haircuts for women over 70 vary from ear-length to chin-grazing chops. These are versatile to flatter any face shape and most facial features. Are you okay with not being able to put your hair back in a ponytail? If so, short hair is what stylist Sarah Mitchell of Toronto suggests. “The biggest benefit of short-length cuts is the low day-to-day maintenance. They’re very easy to style!”
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Match in Denim & Share First Look at Their Daughter Lilibet in Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their 2021 Christmas card in classic, contemporary fashion—and it includes the public’s first look at their daughter. For the festive card shot by Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The duo both wear blue jeans, though their tops differ: Harry wears a gray button-down shirt, while Markle dons a black sweater. Harry is the only accessorized family member, wearing several beaded bracelets. Aside from a hint of a nude shoe worn by Markle, the family is fully barefoot as well, adding to the card’s relaxed nature. ...
WORLD
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Goes Festive in Red Bow Dress & Sharp Pumps for Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton embraced festive fashion in a classy red outfit today at the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The Duchess of Cambridge made a case for Christmas-inspired monochrome for the event. She stepped out in a rose-red dress by Catherine Walker, which was buttoned up and featured a large bow detail at her collar. The gown draped down to her ankles but left room for her to flaunt her footwear. The 39-year-old matched her dress with a pair of ruby red pumps by Gianvito Rossi that featured a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight bride Gabrielle Bartlett is left heartbroken as she tests positive for Covid just days before Christmas

Christmas has been cancelled for Gabrielle Bartlett, after the Married At First Sight star tested positive for Covid-19 this week. The marriage celebrant, 47, shared her heartbreaking news on Thursday with a sarcastic Instagram Story post that read: 'Thanks for the Covid positive Xmas pressie, universe...'. 'So festive... so special...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sparkles In Sheer, Curve-Hugging Dress At Low-Key KarJenner Christmas Eve

Khloe Kardashian came to slay with a stunning look for her family’s 2021 Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Tristan Thompson, who? Khloe Kardashian looked totally unbothered by her ex’s recent paternity scandal when she attended the low-key KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe had her daughter, True Thompson, by her side for the family-only event, and she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her outfit for the big night.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Should I Report My Boss For Threatening To Fire Me Unless I Left A Work-Related Note At A Coworker's Relative's Grave, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

Everything You Need to Properly Clean Your Oven (Both Inside and Out)

Can you remember the last time you cleaned your oven? We’re not just talking about a little dusting; we mean really cleaned the thing. You know, using heaping amounts of elbow grease (whatever that is) and an absurd amount of the first cleaning solution you can find. If you’re like most people, your oven is in dire need of a little TLC, and for good reason — food stains, grease and crumbs can consolidate over time to build up a layer of nasty gunk that affects not only the food you’re making but also the efficiency of your oven. According to...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy